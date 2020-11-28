Professionals warn of uptick in mental health needs as pandemic enters winter

“My expectation for somebody who is subject to SAD would be to have more of a severe shift for them than what they were feeling in the summer or in the fall, and then adding just one more layer. Now we have holidays and we have holiday blues,” Marti said.

Natalie Swift, a licensed mental health practitioner and owner of Swift Behavioral Solutions in Lincoln and Omaha, said that many people with SAD try to counter their symptoms with distractions such as meeting up with friends and hanging out in public, which is now more difficult with COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing protocols.

People suffering from SAD need to look for ways to ensure the brain is not an "island" during the winter, that they have hobbies or projects to work on or that they can help other people while maintaining social distancing, Swift said.

Denise Stuart, board president of the mental health organization NAMI Nebraska, said 100% of people in the state have had their mental health affected in some way because of the pandemic.

Support and communication are the most important factors in dealing with mental health concerns.