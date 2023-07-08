The world's highest level of speed skating competition is rolling into Lincoln this weekend.

The National SpeedSkating Circuit will hold NSC 35, the league's ultimate inline skating event, at Speedway Sports Complex on Sunday.

Talent will include the likes of U.S. Olympian Erin Jackson, who took home gold at the 2022 games in Beijing, and reigning Grand Champion Kelsey Rodgers on the women's side.

On the men's side is returning Grand Champion, 20-year-old Gabe Lyons, who said that while he has "zero intention" of giving his title away, he'll have a tough road to the top of the podium.

"This will be the most stacked field that I have ever competed against," he said. "I'm excited to put on a performance for all the people watching."

Speed skating involves athletes racing around a 100-meter wooden oval track, with men's and women's divisions, each consisting of 20 skaters, divided into two categories. Sprinters compete in 300-meter and 500-meter races, while endurance skaters compete in 1,000-meter and 1,600-meter races on the men's side and 1,000-meter and 1,300-meter races for women. The top three finishers in each category move on to a combined 800-meter race to determine the next champion.

The league's president, Miguel Jose, said Lincoln's history with the sport always make it a great venue. The city mostly recently held the combined USA Roller Sports National Championships last July.

"As a kid, I grew up competing every summer in the Pershing Auditorium for our (USA Roller Sports National Championships)," Jose said. "Now as an adult, I get to present the sport I love to the people of Lincoln with some extra flare."

The event is open to all ages, with free entry to children under 5 and $20 for everyone else. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and racing begins at 6:30 p.m.

