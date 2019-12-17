Pro-impeachment rally in Lincoln draws crowd on the eve of U.S. House vote

On the eve of the U.S. House of Representatives' vote on whether to impeach President Donald Trump, hundreds of people lined the street outside the Robert V. Denney Federal Building in Lincoln on Tuesday evening to demand that he be removed from office.
The rally was a part of a series of the national "Nobody is Above the Law" rallies sponsored by MoveOn, including two others in Nebraska — in Omaha and Grand Island.
"When we found out MoveOn was asking people to organize rallies we said it's something we have to do," said Lincoln rally organizer Cathy Lohmeier of Action Committee Nebraska. "With any luck, (Rep. Jeff) Fortenberry will see us, put away the party politics and do the right thing."
An estimated 250 people stated their case on a chilly night by chanting, "Hey! Hey! Ho! Ho! Donald Trump has got to go!"
The rally eventually moved about eight blocks to the governor's mansion. Lincoln Police said the march was peaceful and without incident.
"It's a cold night and it's the holiday season, so for people to sacrifice their time to come out for this cause says a lot," Lohmeier said. "For every one person here there are scores of people who think the same thing and can't be here."
Fellow Action Committee Nebraska member Susan Soriente brought a sign that read "Impeach traitor Trump."
"I'm here to make a statement that we have a president who is bent on going against the Constitution," she said.
Rally participant Kathleen Wingard said she's been keeping up with the impeachment hearings.
"There are a lot of worried people out there," she said. "I'm here to try to change things for young people and demanding my Congress members protect our democracy and Constitution."
Supporters who agreed with Wingard and other marchers clapped and chanted as they passed by, some even joining the rally.
Some passersby expressed their disagreement by holding up "Make America Great Again" hats and yelling at rally participants.
Mark Doran of Lincoln observed the rally from nearby.
"I think our founding fathers would be rolling in their graves at our partisan politics," he said.
Rally participants, including Soriente, seek an end to partisan politics.
"I'm for this country," she said. "I can't stand by to see our country taken in this direction. I have to do something."
