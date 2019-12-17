Pro-impeachment rally draws crowd on the eve of U.S. House vote

On the eve of the U.S. House of Representatives' vote on whether to impeach President Donald Trump, hundreds of people lined the street outside the Robert V. Denney Federal Building in Lincoln on Tuesday evening to demand that he be removed from office.

The rally was a part of a series of the national "Nobody is Above the Law" rallies sponsored by MoveOn, including two others in Nebraska — in Omaha and Grand Island.

"When we found out MoveOn was asking people to organize rallies we said it's something we have to do," said Lincoln rally organizer Cathy Lohmeier of Action Committee Nebraska. "With any luck, (Rep. Jeff) Fortenberry will see us, put away the party politics and do the right thing."

An estimated 250 people stated their case on a chilly night by chanting, "Hey! Hey! Ho! Ho! Donald Trump has got to go!"

The rally eventually moved about eight blocks to the governor's mansion. Lincoln Police said the march was peaceful and without incident.

"It's a cold night and it's the holiday season, so for people to sacrifice their time to come out for this cause says a lot," Lohmeier said. "For every one person here there are scores of people who think the same thing and can't be here."