Armed with 12 new “super combo” snowplows and the help of private contractors, city crews hit the streets even before the snow did early Thursday morning and will continue long after a storm dumped as much as 10 inches on parts of Lincoln.

Even before the biggest snowfall to hit the city in two years started, city crews began pre-treating Lincoln’s streets with brine and salt Wednesday afternoon, making it easier for plows to clear the streets once the snow did begin to fall early Thursday morning, then really began falling about 6 a.m.

By mid-afternoon Thursday, city crews had plowed all of Lincoln’s arterials and were going back over them as temperatures rose, making it easier to get snow off the streets, said Tim Byrne, city maintenance and operations manager. Material spreaders were to head back out Thursday night as temperatures dropped to manage slick spots.

Private contractors began plowing residential streets at noon — the first time the city has officially used a program it first piloted two years ago after a storm dumped 14.5 inches on the Capital City.

Byrne said they made a few changes, including adding GPS equipment for contractors to improve communication, but overall they had a robust plan ready for what amounts to "opening day" for city crews.

About 120 plows were on the streets Thursday, about two-thirds of which are contractors doing primarily residential streets, Byrne said. Once the arterials and emergency snow routes are in good shape, city crews will help with the residential streets.

The city set aside $6.1 million for snow removal in this year's budget, said Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Liz Elliott. Work to clear snow dumped Thursday morning will continue straight through until all streets are cleared.

LTU officials launched the pilot — now a regular practice — to promptly send private contractors into Lincoln neighborhoods and scrapped a previous rule that they plowed residential streets only if there was at least 4 inches of snow.

An online map of residential plowing progress divides the city into 72 segments and regularly updates progress. By late afternoon Thursday, five segments near West O Street were completely finished and nine other areas were more than half done.

Because they’ve really only used private contractors once before, it’s difficult to gauge when they’ll be done cleaning up from Thursday's snow, Byrne said.

The city’s new plows have large blades that allow city crews to clear arterial streets significantly faster, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said. The plows also allow crews to spread both pre-treatment material and salt without having to return to the shop to change tools, saving four to six hours, Byrne said.

Both a snow emergency parking ban and a residential parking ban remained in effect Thursday evening. A snow emergency bans parking on both sides of emergency snow routes, arterial streets, school and bus routes. A residential parking ban means parking is banned on odd-numbered sides of the street, allowing plows to more easily get through neighborhoods.

If motorists can get all of their parked vehicles off the streets, the cleanup can be even more efficient.

In the county, the warmer temperatures Thursday afternoon complicated efforts to clear the gravel roads, which get mushy and make it harder to push the snow and leave the gravel, said County Engineer Pam Dingman.

Unlike the city, Lancaster County has just one shift of workers and because it’s not safe to work in the dark, they planned to quit at 6 p.m. and start again at 5 a.m.

Crews plowed the major paved roads Thursday, Dingman said, and once all the paved roads are done, they work on gravel roads — 1,100 miles of them — and finally, residential areas.

“The next 5 to 7 days will be slow for residents on gravel roads,” Dingman said.

Scenes around Lincoln from Thursday's snowstorm