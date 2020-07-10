Prisons staff member tests positive for COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 23rd Nebraska prisons staff member has tested positive for the coronavirus, state officials said Friday.

In a news release, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said the latest staff member to test positive works at the agency's Central Office in Lincoln and is self-isolating at home.

Those who work at the Central Office have been notified and any close contacts will be directed to self-quarantine until they are cleared by a medical provider.

Twenty of those staff members who have tested positive have recovered from COVID-19, officials said.

