Prisons staff member tests positive for COVID-19

A 23rd Nebraska prisons staff member has tested positive for the coronavirus, state officials said Friday.
In a news release, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said the latest staff member to test positive works at the agency's Central Office in Lincoln and is self-isolating at home.
Those who work at the Central Office have been notified and any close contacts will be directed to self-quarantine until they are cleared by a medical provider.
Twenty of those staff members who have tested positive have recovered from COVID-19, officials said.
