You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Prisons staff member tests positive for COVID-19
View Comments
editor's pick

Prisons staff member tests positive for COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}

A 23rd Nebraska prisons staff member has tested positive for the coronavirus, state officials said Friday.

In a news release, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said the latest staff member to test positive works at the agency's Central Office in Lincoln and is self-isolating at home.

Those who work at the Central Office have been notified and any close contacts will be directed to self-quarantine until they are cleared by a medical provider.

Twenty of those staff members who have tested positive have recovered from COVID-19, officials said.

Prisons logo 2020
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Protests over George Floyd's death continue outside state Capitol on Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News