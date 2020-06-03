Prison worker arrested for unauthorized communication with an inmate

A recreation specialist at the Lincoln Correctional Center was arrested Wednesday by the Nebraska State Patrol for unauthorized communication with an inmate.
Sheena Meidt, 31, was booked into Lancaster County Jail for the alleged unauthorized communication, which is a Class IV felony.
Meidt has been a Nebraska Department of Correctional Services employee since last August. She previously held positions as a corporal and a unit case worker.
