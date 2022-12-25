 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PRINT ONLY: Holiday print edition changes

Marking the Christmas and New Year's holidays, the Journal Star will not be distributing a print edition Dec. 26 or Jan. 2.

Today's edition features the puzzles and TV listings you would normally see in your Monday paper. The Dec. 26 Thomas Joseph crossword is on Page A2, and the comics, TV listings and puzzles are on C12 and C13. 

The Journal Star will still offer an e-edition Monday, and Journalstar.com will be updated throughout the day with new stories, features and any breaking news. Your regular print edition of the Journal Star will be back Tuesday. 

