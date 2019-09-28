Power has been restored to 77 customers in southeast Lincoln who lost power after a lightning strike around 4 p.m.
As of 5:30 p.m., there were no longer any reported outages in Lincoln, according to the Lincoln Electric System website. The outage occurred near 84th and A streets.
A picture-perfect fall morning for the airing of "College GameDay" gave way to cloudy skies and rain, but the storms were likely to be out of the area by the time Nebraska plays Ohio State at 6:30 p.m.
Temperatures are expected to remain in mid-60s throughout the evening.