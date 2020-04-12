You are the owner of this article.
Power restored to LES customers in south Lincoln
Power restored to LES customers in south Lincoln

Lincoln Electric System has restored power to the more than 1,000 customers who experienced an outage early Sunday afternoon.

The outage, which was reported at 12:07 p.m., affected 1,187 customers in the College View area. Power was restored shortly after 1 p.m.

Weekend editor

Alex Lantz is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has had various roles at the Journal Star since 2012. He currently manages the news section on weekends and oversees the internship program.

