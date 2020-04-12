Power restored to LES customers in south Lincoln

×
Lincoln Electric System has restored power to the more than 1,000 customers who experienced an outage early Sunday afternoon.
The outage, which was reported at 12:07 p.m., affected 1,187 customers in the College View area. Power was restored shortly after 1 p.m.
Alex Lantz
Weekend editor
Alex Lantz is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has had various roles at the Journal Star since 2012. He currently manages the news section on weekends and oversees the internship program.
