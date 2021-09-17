 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Power restored after outage affects 2,300 customers in northwest Lincoln
0 Comments
editor's pick alert

Power restored after outage affects 2,300 customers in northwest Lincoln

  • Updated
  • 0
LES Outage 9/17
Screenshot, LES

A power outage Friday morning affected about 2,300 Lincoln Electric System customers in the northwestern part of the city, the provider announced in a tweet. 

The outage, affecting an area between Northwest Fourth and Northwest 25th streets, ranged as far north as the Highlands Golf Course, near the airport, stretching south to West South Street. 

By 7 a.m., about 1,300 customers had their power restored, the service provider tweeted. A little less than an hour later, LES tweeted that power had been restored to all customers.

Nebraska Task Force 1, LES crews deploy to Louisiana ahead of hurricane
City Hall: Old rail cars could be rerouted to park planned in Lincoln's West Haymarket
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Baby killer whale rescued in Russia's Far East

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News