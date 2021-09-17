Power restored after outage affects 2,300 customers in northwest Lincoln

A power outage Friday morning affected about 2,300 Lincoln Electric System customers in the northwestern part of the city, the provider announced in a tweet.

The outage, affecting an area between Northwest Fourth and Northwest 25th streets, ranged as far north as the Highlands Golf Course, near the airport, stretching south to West South Street.

By 7 a.m., about 1,300 customers had their power restored, the service provider tweeted. A little less than an hour later, LES tweeted that power had been restored to all customers.

