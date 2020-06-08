Power outage impacts south Lincoln

Lincoln Electric System reported a power outage around 4:30 p.m. that affected more than 1,800 customers and numerous motorists in south Lincoln power was restored around 5:00 p.m., said Kelly Porter, manager of customer and corporate communications at LES.
The outage stretched from Pine Lake Road to Saltillo Road and from South 12th Street to South 78th Street.
Porter said the outage was caused by an underground cable that was cut by construction in the area.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or nmcconnell@journalstar.com.
