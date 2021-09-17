Power outage affects 2,300 customers in northwest Lincoln

A power outage Friday morning affected about 2,300 Lincoln Electric System customers in the northwestern part of the city, the provider announced in a tweet.
The outage, affecting an area between Northwest Fourth and Northwest 25th streets, ranged as far north as the Highlands Golf Course, near the airport, stretching south to West South Street.
By 7 a.m., about 1,300 customers had their power restored, the service provider tweeted. Crews continued to work to restore services to the remaining 1,000 customers experiencing the outage.
LES officials couldn't immediately be reached by phone. It's unclear what caused the outage.
