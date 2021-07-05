Potluck at the park brings Eating Through the Pandemic Facebook friends together in real life

Nonetheless, Facebook members Zoomed in from Iowa City and Chicago and Perth, Australia.

Kushner wore a sundress and sat at a long table at the park shelter with the crowd overflowing onto the grass. People sat on camp chairs in the shade or on blankets spread on the grass. Pedro, the pet rabbit, was in attendance.

Samantha Carr came with her Celtic harp and played when the band — Back Alley Betties — took a break.

Carr joined the group when she was living in Pasadena, California, where she taught high school French. Two weeks ago, now retired, she moved back to her hometown. She saw the invitation to the potluck on Facebook.

“They said they were looking for musicians but couldn’t afford to pay anyone.”

That was fine by her.

She figured it was a good way to get to know some of the people she knew through recipes and fancy table setting.

Deb Urbanek-Arends came Saturday, sitting at a shady table with fellow foodies.

“It’s too bad we don’t have name tags,” she said. “It’s hard to know who people are from those tiny pictures on Facebook.”

Maybe next time.