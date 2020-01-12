Postcards from Exaggeration Land — a look at Nebraska's history of 4- by-6-inch whoppers

Jason Combs went on the hunt after discovering that first interest-piquing postcard.

He scoured the postcard bins in flea markets and antique shops. He searched eBay and enlisted the help of postcard collectors in Lincoln and Colorado, who put him on the trail of fellow collectors.

His stack of exaggeration postcards grew to 200 or more and so did his knowledge of their history.

“I was kind of stunned by the variety and the number,” he said.

And he was surprised by this: “Nebraska is kind of ground zero for these cards.”

The father and son research didn’t provide a definitive answer for why the whopper cards were so popular during the early years of the 20th century, but Jason Combs has a theory.

The mid-1890s were a disaster for Nebraska farmers and small towns, he said. Plunging commodity prices and drought had arrived on the heels of a population boom in the 1880s.

The Great Plains had a negative connotation, he said, and so Nebraska’s citizens began selling the Good Life.