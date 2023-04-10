On May 12, the United States Postal Service will honor Nebraska's Chief Standing Bear with a ceremony celebrating the release of his Forever stamp.

Standing Bear, the Ponca chief who won a landmark 1879 court case that ruled Native Americans were people under the law with inherent rights, was nominated by the Citizens’ Stamp Advisory Committee in 2017.

Now, more than five years after the original conception, the USPS has printed 18 million copies of the stamp.

The first-day-of-issue event is free and open to the public.

The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. in the Centennial Mall — between P and Q streets — and attendees are encouraged to RSVP at usps.com/chiefstandingbear.

Anton Hajjar, vice chairman of the USPS Board of Governors, Candace Schmidt, chairwoman of Nebraska's Ponca Tribe and Judi Gaiashkibos, executive director of the Nebraska Commission of Indian Affairs will speak at the event.

Follow news of the stamp as it's shared with the hashtag #ChiefStandingBearStamp.

Top Journal Star photos for April 2023