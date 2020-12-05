 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Post office to staff service counter on Sundays
View Comments
editor's pick

Post office to staff service counter on Sundays

{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln's main post office will add Sunday customer service hours ahead of the Christmas holiday.

The post office at 700 R St. will be open Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Christmas.

Similar Sunday hours are scheduled at post offices in Bellevue, Elkhorn, Fremont, Hastings, Holdrege, Kearney, Lexington, McCook, Norfolk, North Platte, Omaha and Scottsbluff.

Watch now: New caregivers program planned for long-term care residents
Give and Let Live sets up tabs to raise funds for pandemic-stricken bars and restaurants
Minus the big tree, Capitol looks for different ways to celebrate Christmas
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Protests over George Floyd's death continue outside state Capitol on Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News