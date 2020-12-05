Post office to staff service counter on Sundays

Lincoln's main post office will add Sunday customer service hours ahead of the Christmas holiday.
The post office at 700 R St. will be open Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Christmas.
Similar Sunday hours are scheduled at post offices in Bellevue, Elkhorn, Fremont, Hastings, Holdrege, Kearney, Lexington, McCook, Norfolk, North Platte, Omaha and Scottsbluff.
2765 Arlington Ave.
Watch Now: 3330 Whitlock Road lights
5521 Pawnee St.
Seward's Magical Lights
45th and St. Paul
Holiday light map
Last year's holiday lights pictures and videos
Magical Lights of Malcolm
2430 Dorothy Drive
6234 Franciscan
WATCH: 5521 Pawnee lights
7601 S. 41st St.
4231 Bingham Lane
900 N. 96th St.
WATCH: Dancing Christmas lights at 4415 Judson St.
3912 Touzalin Ave.
7543 S. 41st St.
3731 S. 17th St.
707 Indian Hills Drive
WATCH: 3305 N. 63rd lights
1731 N 73rd St.
7630 Stevens Ridge Road
WATCH: 2948 N.W. 8th St. lights
6800 Marcus Road
1905 Harwood St.
507 Trail Ridge Circle
WATCH: 5101 N. 17th lights
7300 Carson Road
3035 T St.
631 Skyway Road
408 Sante Fe Trail
10641 N. 140th St., Waverly
3534 N. 68th
3050 Stephanos Drive
WATCH: 1511 Ridge Run-Seward lights
1540 N. 69th St.
9200 West Fletcher Ave.
13810 Guildford Waverly
919 C St.
Last year's holiday lights pictures
6234 Franciscan Drive
2515 Marilynn Ave.
2430 Dorothy Drive
707 Indian Hills Drive
5810 S. 88th St.
5300 93rd Place
1101 and 1111 N. 97th St.
6001 The Knolls
9495 Northern Sky Road
10522 Northloch St.
6800 Marcus Road
3200 Rock Creek Road
919 C St.
507 Trail Ridge Circle
900 N. 96th St.
13240 W. Bluff Road, Malcolm
1531 S.W. 25th St.
5940 Abigail Drive
10641 N. 140th St., Waverly
946 W. Dawes Ave.
2601 N.W. 53rd St.
4900 N.W. 10th St.
