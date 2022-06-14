Portions of two south Lincoln streets to close Wednesday

Portions of two south Lincoln streets will close Wednesday for construction projects, according to Lincoln Transportation and Utilities.

The intersection of South 52nd Street and Pioneers Boulevard will be closed for a water main project that will be completed in early July.

The sidewalk on the north side of Pioneers Boulevard and StarTran route 53-SouthPointe bus stops will be closed through the duration of the project.

A second project will close South 40th Street between Rokeby and Saltillo Roads until mid-November for improvements.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution in these areas and find an alternate route, according to Lincoln Transportation and Utilities.

Both projects are part of Lincoln On the Move — a six year street improvement effort that will dedicate $78 million to Lincoln's roads through 2025.

