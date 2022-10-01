 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Portions of two downtown streets to temporarily close

Portions of two downtown streets are scheduled to temporarily close Monday as the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department finishes projects in the area.

The projects are as follows:

* 14th Street from O to N streets will be closed for private utility line installation through Oct. 14. The StarTran Route 55-Downtown Trolley will be detoured during the work. Although the sidewalk on the west side will be closed, residents and businesses will still be able to access the area.

* Vine Street from 16th Street to Antelope Valley Parkway will be closed for wastewater and storm water pipe installation. StarTran Routes 22-NIC City, 24-Holdrege, 25-Vine, 27-North 27th, and 49-University Place will be detoured during the work. Bike lanes will be closed and access to sidewalks and University of Nebraska-Lincoln dormitories will be maintained. The department expects this project to be completed by Oct. 21.

Project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

For more information on StarTran routes and detours, visit transit.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-476-1234.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or emejia@journalstar.com

