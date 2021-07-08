Portions of South Cotner Boulevard to close for road work beginning Monday

Portions of South Cotner Boulevard between South and O streets will close for road work starting Monday morning.
The work, part of the Lincoln on the Move project, includes new pavement surfacing, new pavement markings and upgrades to existing curb ramps to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, according to a news release from the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department. The entire project is scheduled to be completed by Oct. 1.
The project will start with the section of South Cotner Boulevard from South to South 48th streets, followed by the section from 48th to A streets — during which, the intersection of 48th and South Cotner will also be closed. Work will then take place between A and Randolph streets and, lastly, between Randolph and O streets. During work between Randolph and O streets, one lane of traffic will be maintained on Cotner at all times.
During the project, there will be no side-street access to South Cotner, and sidewalks on both sides of the street will be closed.
Access to homes and businesses will be maintained whenever possible, the release said, and StarTran bus routes 53 and 54 may be affected during the project.
The Lincoln on the Move project is a six-year initiative, funded by a quarter-cent sales tax approved by voters in 2019, expected to provide $78 million for arterial street projects through 2025.
Take a tour of Lincoln's major intersections
1st and Superior
9th and N
9th and Q
10th and Van Dorn
14th and Highway 2
14th and Pine Lake
14th and Superior
16th and South
27th and Capital Parkway
27th and Cornhusker
27th and Highway 2
27th and O
27th and Pine Lake
40th and Pine Lake
48th and Holdrege
48th and O
48th and Pioneers
56th and Pine Lake
62nd and Havelock
70th and Highway 2
70th and O
70th and Yankee Hill
84th and A
84th and Cornhusker
Cotner and Vine
Havelock-Superior and Cornhusker
Highway 34 and West Fletcher
Northwest 12th and West Adams
Northwest 48th and West O
Sun Valley and West O
Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.