 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Portions of South Cotner Boulevard to close for road work beginning Monday
0 Comments
editor's pick

Portions of South Cotner Boulevard to close for road work beginning Monday

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Portions of South Cotner Boulevard between South and O streets will close for road work starting Monday morning.

The work, part of the Lincoln on the Move project, includes new pavement surfacing, new pavement markings and upgrades to existing curb ramps to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, according to a news release from the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department. The entire project is scheduled to be completed by Oct. 1.

The project will start with the section of South Cotner Boulevard from South to South 48th streets, followed by the section from 48th to A streets — during which, the intersection of 48th and South Cotner will also be closed. Work will then take place between A and Randolph streets and, lastly, between Randolph and O streets. During work between Randolph and O streets, one lane of traffic will be maintained on Cotner at all times.

Lincoln Police, State Patrol to continue O Street traffic enforcement efforts

During the project, there will be no side-street access to South Cotner, and sidewalks on both sides of the street will be closed.

Access to homes and businesses will be maintained whenever possible, the release said, and StarTran bus routes 53 and 54 may be affected during the project. 

The Lincoln on the Move project is a six-year initiative, funded by a quarter-cent sales tax approved by voters in 2019, expected to provide $78 million for arterial street projects through 2025.

Two Lincoln residents shot in drive-by near Holmes Park, police say
U.S. 77 traffic to shift lanes through South Beltway work zone
Roads and streets logo 2020

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Police rescue girl snatched from bike

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Luna Stephens is a journalism student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who is originally from Lawrence, Kansas and is passionate about the transformative power of journalism.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News