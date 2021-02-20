 Skip to main content
Portions of South 40th Street, Rokeby Road to close for road work
Portions of South 40th Street and Rokeby Road will close on Monday for a roundabout construction project.

Beginning at 8 a.m., South 40th Street between Yankee Hill and Saltillo roads will be closed, and Rokeby Road will be closed between South 31st and South 40th streets.

The closure is for construction of a roundabout at Wilderness Hills Boulevard, which will provide access to the future Wilderness Commons development west of South 40th Street. The project is scheduled to be completed in May. 

