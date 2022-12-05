Portions of Lincoln streets to close this week at US 77

Portions of Pioneers Boulevard and Old Cheney Road at U.S. 77 will temporarily close for traffic signal upgrades this week.

The work is needed after the city recently acquired signals from the state of Nebraska in preparation of the opening of the South Beltway.

Tuesday's closures on Pioneers Boulevard will be from First Street to U.S. 77 and South Folsom Street to U.S. 77.

On Thursday, two closures will occur on Old Cheney Road, from First Street to U.S. 77 and South Folsom Street to U.S. 77.

All the closures are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.