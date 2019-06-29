{{featured_button_text}}

West Fletcher Avenue, between U.S. 34 and Northwest First Street, will be closed on Tuesday, according to the city.

The road will be closed from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The southbound lane and right-turn lane will also be closed on U.S. 34, along with the northbound outside lane on Northwest First Street.

The project includes the addition of a turn lane onto southbound U.S. 34, the reconstruction of West Fletcher Avenue and the addition of two lanes on that street, the addition of new ADA-accessible sidewalks and upgrades to street lights.

