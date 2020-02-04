Portion of West A Street to close for 2 months

Beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, eastbound West A Street between Southwest 14th Street and South Coddington Avenue will be closed for sanitary sewer installation.

There will be no side street access from the south onto West A Street. The sidewalk on the south side of West A Street will also be closed.

This work is scheduled to be completed by April 3. Digital signs will alert travelers to upcoming work and closures. Travelers should seek alternate routes. Access to homes and businesses will be maintained.

This project is the first phase of the Middle Creek Sewer Project. Crews will use a trenchless process called “pipe bursting” that pulls new, larger-diameter pipe through the existing pipe. The installation of larger sanitary sewer lines will provide additional capacity for growth in the area.

More information: lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: west a) or contact LTU representatives Shane Dostal (402-525-7852, sdostal@lincoln.ne.gov) or Brian Kramer (402-441-7987, bakramer@lincoln.ne.gov).

