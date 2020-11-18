 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Portion of West A Street to close for improvements
View Comments
editor's pick

Portion of West A Street to close for improvements

{{featured_button_text}}

A portion of West A Street will close Thursday morning as part of a long-term street improvement project.

Starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, westbound West A Street will be closed from South Coddington Avenue to Southwest 10th Street, according to a news release from the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department. 

The traffic light at South Coddington and West A will be removed, and the intersection will operate as an four-way stop until the project's completion. 

The sidewalks on the south side of West A will also be closed periodically during the project, and the StarTran Route 51 stops on West A will be closed. The eastbound lane will remain open, and access to businesses and neighborhoods will be maintained.

City Hall: Should Lincoln streets or social programs receive new casino gambling revenue?
Watch Now: Bryan updates plans for cancer center in south Lincoln
LPS ACT scores for class of 2020 improve over last year
Roads and streets logo 2020

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

View Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Luna Stephens is a journalism student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who is originally from Lawrence, Kansas and is passionate about the transformative power of journalism.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Protests over George Floyd's death continue outside state Capitol on Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News