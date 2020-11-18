Portion of West A Street to close for improvements

A portion of West A Street will close Thursday morning as part of a long-term street improvement project.

Starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, westbound West A Street will be closed from South Coddington Avenue to Southwest 10th Street, according to a news release from the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department.

The traffic light at South Coddington and West A will be removed, and the intersection will operate as an four-way stop until the project's completion.

The sidewalks on the south side of West A will also be closed periodically during the project, and the StarTran Route 51 stops on West A will be closed. The eastbound lane will remain open, and access to businesses and neighborhoods will be maintained.

