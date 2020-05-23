Portion of South 40th Street to close Tuesday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Northbound traffic on South 40th Street between Nebraska 2 and Old Cheney Road will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday for the installation of a new water main, according to the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department.

Traffic will be detoured from Old Cheney Road to 48th Street, then to Pioneers Boulevard and then back onto South 40th Street.

StarTran Route 56-Sheridan will also be temporarily detoured.

The stretch of 40th Street is expected to reopen by June 24. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area, and more information can be found at lincoln.ne.gov.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or nmcconnell@journalstar.com.

