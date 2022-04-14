 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Portion of Salt Creek Levee Trail to close April 18

Jamaica North Trail

The Jamaica North Trail south of Old Cheney Road.

 Journal Star file photo

The stretch of the Salt Creek Levee Trail connecting the Bison Trail with the Jamaica North will close Monday so the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District can remove a storm sewer pipe.

The trail is expected to reopen by April 29. Users can bypass the closed section by taking Speedway Circle.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

