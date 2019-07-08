The Rock Island Trail between Calvert and Van Dorn streets is closed through October for drainage and trail improvements. The recommended detour is to exit the trail at Van Dorn Street and follow 31st or 33rd streets to rejoin the trail at Calvert Street.
The project will replace of a portion of the trail under the Sheridan Boulevard Penny Bridges, eliminate standing water in low areas and reduce mud and ice on the trail for improved trail safety. Some tree removal near the bridges is required to grade for proper drainage.