{{featured_button_text}}
Lied Place Residences crane

The base for a 280-foot tower crane (blue) sits on the site of the future Lied Place Residences on Tuesday.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

The three north lanes of Q Street, between 10th and 12th streets, will reopen at 4 p.m. Wednesday, two days ahead of schedule.

They had been closed for the construction of a crane.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

The sidewalk and on-street parking on the north side of Q Street will also reopen. The two south lanes, as well as the sidewalk and on-street parking on the south side of Q Street will remain closed during construction of the Lied Place Residences.

Construction is anticipated to be completed in fall 2020.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments