The three north lanes of Q Street, between 10th and 12th streets, will reopen at 4 p.m. Wednesday, two days ahead of schedule.
They had been closed for the construction of a crane.
The sidewalk and on-street parking on the north side of Q Street will also reopen. The two south lanes, as well as the sidewalk and on-street parking on the south side of Q Street will remain closed during construction of the Lied Place Residences.
Construction is anticipated to be completed in fall 2020.