Portion of Old Cheney Road to close Wednesday
Portion of Old Cheney Road to close Wednesday

Beginning Wednesday, work to stabilize the Salt Creek channel and improve a bridge will close Old Cheney Road east of U.S. 77.

Work is expected to continue through December. In addition to Old Cheney Road between U.S. 77 and Hunts Drive, construction will occasionally close the Jamaica North and Wilderness Park trails.

Traffic will be detoured to Warlick Boulevard, city officials said in a news release.

The project includes installation of new sanitary sewer and water lines.

Road work logo
Journal Star file photo
