Beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday southbound North 27th Street between Old Dairy Road and Fairfield Street will be reduced to one lane for paving improvements.
Right turns from southbound 27th Street onto Fairfield Street will not be permitted. Traffic lanes on Fairfield Street will be shifted south to allow for construction. The project is expected to be completed in August.
The bus stop at 27th and Fairfield streets will be closed during construction. Riders are encouraged to use the stop at the Center for People in Need, 3901 N. 27th St., or on the south side of Cornhusker Highway. The pedestrian and cycling trail at 27th and Fairfield streets will also be closed.
This portion of the project is designed to improve traffic flow and increase safety by adding a dedicated right-turn lane from 27th Street to Fairfield Street. The project also adds ADA-accessible sidewalks with curb ramps, a new pedestrian-activated crossing signal, and a median cut-through for the pedestrian and cycling trail crossing at 27th Street.