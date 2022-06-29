 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Portion of Ninth Street closed downtown after car crashes into building

A portion of Ninth Street to the south of O Street was closed Wednesday after a car crashed into a building in the area.

The car appeared to have hit a gas meter.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

