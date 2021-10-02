Portion of Jamaica North Trail to close beginning Monday

Starting Monday, work to replace a bridge will close access to the Jamaica North Trail between South 14th Street and Saltillo Road.
The project costing more than $200,000 will replace the former railroad span built decades ago. Local bike shop owner Jim Carveth donated a large contribution to the project to honor his late father who died in March 2019.
Carveth said his father was a lover of the outdoors and frequently visited Lincoln trails.
There will not be a detour route available during the closure. The work is expected to be completed in four weeks.