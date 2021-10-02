 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Portion of Jamaica North Trail to close beginning Monday
0 Comments
editor's pick

Portion of Jamaica North Trail to close beginning Monday

  • 0
Hiker/biker bridge, 11.6

A cyclist rides on the new hiker-biker bridge between the Rock Island and Jamaica North trails November 6.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

Starting Monday, work to replace a bridge will close access to the Jamaica North Trail between South 14th Street and Saltillo Road.

The project costing more than $200,000 will replace the former railroad span built decades ago. Local bike shop owner Jim Carveth donated a large contribution to the project to honor his late father who died in March 2019.

Carveth said his father was a lover of the outdoors and frequently visited Lincoln trails.

There will not be a detour route available during the closure. The work is expected to be completed in four weeks. 

Editorial, 9/30: Funding Lincoln's parks and trails could be a challenge
City Parks and Recreation's 10-year facilities plan: a to-do list with not enough money to do it all
More miles planned for Lincoln's trail system, but not this year
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Art created by Muhammad Ali to sell at auction

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lincoln attorney suspended for misconduct
Crime and Courts

Lincoln attorney suspended for misconduct

  • Updated

In a Nebraska Supreme Court decision, the court said the violations arose from Gary Pearson charging and collecting excessive fees in several estate matters  and making at least one false statement in court documents and to the client.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News