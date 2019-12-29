Portion of I-80 closed in central Nebraska as snow, high winds hammer region

Nearly a foot of snow overnight in parts of north and central Nebraska has made travel difficult throughout the region.

A semi crash on Interstate 80 closed the westbound lanes at mile marker 300 (Wood River) on Sunday morning, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. Westbound traffic was being directed north to U.S. 30 while crews responded to the crash.

By Sunday morning, there were reports of 12 inches of snow near Boelus, and 11 inches in Kearney and Broken Bow, where snow began falling Saturday afternoon.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

And as snow continues to fall, much of the state remains in a winter storm warning until 6 p.m. Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service is predicting an additional 1 to 4 inches of snow Sunday across the central part of the state, along with winds gusting up to 45 mph. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, making travel difficult to impossible in some areas.

Any snow that the Lincoln area gets Sunday will be minimal, but as temperatures drop throughout the day, wet roads and sidewalks could begin to freeze. City crews treated arterial streets and bridges with salt and anti-ice brine overnight and will remain ready to respond to changing weather throughout the day Sunday.