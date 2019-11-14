Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, Eighth Street, between N and O streets, will be closed for storm sewer installation and paving work.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
The sidewalk and on-street parking on the east side of Eighth Street will also be closed. Drivers and pedestrians are encouraged to seek alternate routes. Access to businesses and residences will be maintained. This work is scheduled to be completed by Nov. 22.