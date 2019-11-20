{{featured_button_text}}
Billy Wolff Trail

A runner crosses a bridge along the Billy Wolff trail.

 Journal Star file photo

The Billy Wolff Trail between 27th and Randolph streets will be closed from Wednesday through Jan. 6, for pipe replacement along Antelope Creek.

Recommended detours are as follows:

* From the north, exit the trail at Randolph Street, cross Capitol Parkway, follow the sidewalk along Capitol Parkway, cross 27th Street, then rejoin the trail on the east side of 27th Street.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

* From the south, use the connector path from the Billy Wolff Trail to access the Rock Island Trail, cross 27th Street, follow the sidewalk along Capitol Parkway to Randolph Street, cross Capitol Parkway, then rejoin the trail.

For additional project information, contact Bryce Jensen, Lower Platte South Natural Resource District, at 402-476-2729 or bryce@lpsnrd.org.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments