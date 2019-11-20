The Billy Wolff Trail between 27th and Randolph streets will be closed from Wednesday through Jan. 6, for pipe replacement along Antelope Creek.
Recommended detours are as follows:
* From the north, exit the trail at Randolph Street, cross Capitol Parkway, follow the sidewalk along Capitol Parkway, cross 27th Street, then rejoin the trail on the east side of 27th Street.
* From the south, use the connector path from the Billy Wolff Trail to access the Rock Island Trail, cross 27th Street, follow the sidewalk along Capitol Parkway to Randolph Street, cross Capitol Parkway, then rejoin the trail.
For additional project information, contact Bryce Jensen, Lower Platte South Natural Resource District, at 402-476-2729 or bryce@lpsnrd.org.