Portion of A Street to temporarily close Tuesday
A Street between South 46th and South 48th streets will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday for the installation of modular classrooms at the Montessori School. The sidewalk on the south side of A Street will also be closed.

StarTran bus route 54-Veteran’s Hospital will also be detoured during this work.

Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Access to homes and businesses will be maintained whenever possible. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

