Portion of A Street to temporarily close Tuesday

A Street between South 46th and South 48th streets will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday for the installation of modular classrooms at the Montessori School. The sidewalk on the south side of A Street will also be closed.
StarTran bus route 54-Veteran’s Hospital will also be detoured during this work.
Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Access to homes and businesses will be maintained whenever possible. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone.
Lincoln Transportation and Utilities project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.
Top Journal Star photos for December
Light snow is seen at Nebraska State Capitol, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Volunteers from Stand In for Nebraska help load bags of clothing to be transported and donated to the Pine Ridge Reservation on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. The annual winter clothing drive for the Pine Ridge Reservation had its most successful year yet. A record number of donations poured in from all over Nebraska. With so many donations, clothing drive organizer Bill Hawkins posted on Facebook to ask for a bigger truck. Stand in for Nebraska, a local nonprofit group, answered the call and paid for the gas as well. By the end of the morning the 26-foot moving truck was packed tight with donations heading northwest. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Fan cutouts in the east stadium stands received a patina of overnight snow on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Memorial Stadium. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Matt Glassburner moves a pallet with some of the nearly 700 Zager Guitars donated to Lincoln Public Schools at the LPS Distribution Center on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
People walk in front of the Sparkle Globe during Zoo Lights at Lincoln Children's Zoo, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
A trio of Canada geese take flight as a kayaker paddles close to where they and others were resting close to shore at Holmes Lake Park on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. Temperatures were forecasted to reach a high of 63 degrees in the area as locals came out for a day of unseasonably warm weather. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Mike Blessing (L) enjoys a bike ride along the Rock Island Trail on a warm Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
A swan paddles around a pond around the sunset hours at Wyuka Cemetery, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Christian baseball players Matt Eaton (left) and Kaden Kubik wrap lights around a column at the Christian Heritage Campus on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Approximately 40 volunteers showed up early Saturday morning to set up Christmas lights on Christian Heritage's campus. The local nonprofit plans to host an event called Light the Night, their first ever drive-through Christmas light spectacular. On Dec. 12, the public is encouraged to come to the property in the evening to see the lights. This event is free of charge, but donations are greatly appreciated. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A rescue crew lowers an injured worker from the top of a tank on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at 84th and South Streets. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Cora Clay looks a tag from atop Eric Clay's shoulders at the Prior Pines Christmas tree farm on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. Kent Prior, owner of Prior Pines, estimates that they have sold over 900 trees so far this season. "It is definitely busier this season," Prior said. "On our first day we had people parking on the main road." KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Crete's Braden Schmeckpeper blocks a shot by Hasting's Brayden Schram in the first quarter at Crete High School on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
William Kieffe, with Food Bank of Lincoln, unloads some of the pallets with 35,640 pounds of butter and cheese donated by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Malcolm girls basketball head coach Andy Klepper sprays disinfectant at the weight room, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Santa gives a socially distant air-five to 5 year old Nahlia Killsenemy on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. Due to Covid-19, children had to maintain 6 feet and were unable to sit in Santa's lap. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
