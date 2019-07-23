Beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, A Street between 84th and 98th streets will be closed weekdays for installation of a new water main.
The street will reopen each weekend from 6 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Monday and the project is expected to be completed by Sept. 20. The MoPac Trail in that area will remain open until further notice.
Digital signs will alert the public to upcoming work and lane closures, and drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route. Access to homes will be maintained. Storm and sanitary sewer infrastructure that serves the development area will be installed at the same time.
For more information on this project, visit lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: projects) or contact LTU representatives Russ Gasper (402-580-8438, rgasper@lincoln.ne.gov) or Shane Dostal (402-525-7852, sdostal@lincoln.ne.gov).