Ponca Tribe holds grand opening at new Lincoln Health Center

The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska held a grand opening Saturday for its tribal health care facility, which will officially open in two weeks.
The event coincided with the 31st anniversary of the restoration of the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska and featured a ribbon-cutting and tours of the facility, located at 1600 Windhoek Drive.
The $5 million project will have 25,000 square feet for medical, dental, pharmaceutical and behavioral health services, Ponca Tribal Chairman Larry Wright Jr. said.
"As we continue to grow we will continue to evaluate where the need is and expand our services based on that," Wright said. "We have a long-term growth project here."
The facility will also have room for tribal members to gather and hold events. Not only will there be meeting rooms and offices, but a basketball court as well. That portion will open next spring.
The need for a tribal health care facility arose at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, when it became apparent native community members needed a place to seek medical help that was more comfortable for them, Wright said.
The Lincoln Health Center will provide services and healing methods that are geared toward the needs of Natives.
"It's a culturally-centric facility," he said. "We're here to serve Natives and we're here to serve our Ponca citizens first and foremost, but we extend our services to other Natives in our community as well."
The center will also expand health care services specifically designed for the Native community to Lincoln.
There are two other Ponca health centers in Nebraska, one in Omaha and another in Norfolk. That caused many people to either drive long distances for basic check-ups or choose not to visit a doctor at all, Wright said.
The Ponca Tribe funded the new health center through grants and programs, with help from revenue from its casino in Carter Lake, Iowa.
"We've been very fortunate to have a strong financial foundation for the tribe and have had good, sustained positive growth," Wright said.
In the coming weeks, the tribe will put the finishing touches on the clinic and prepare for opening day.
"This is a great addition to the community and we are excited to continue to serve all Natives in a first-class facility."
Reach the writer at jebbers@journalstar.com