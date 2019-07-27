{{featured_button_text}}
Courtyard by Marriott

Emergency crews responded Saturday to the Courtyard by Marriott in the Haymarket.

 Courtesy photo

An employee at a Haymarket hotel died Saturday afternoon, the result of "medical issues not related to their workplace," a Lincoln Fire and Rescue battalion chief said.

No specific details were immediately available.

Crews were called to the Courtyard by Marriott, 808 R St., around 4 p.m. on the report of two male employees ages 20 to 30 found unresponsive in a maintenance room.

Lincoln Police Capt. D. Winkler said one man was pronounced dead and the other was being treated at Bryan West Campus.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Jeremy Gegg said crews who responded immediately checked the hotel for gas or other dangers. No guests were evacuated.

