Police: Missing Iowa woman's family says she was last seen in Lincoln
Police are looking for a missing Storm Lake, Iowa, woman last seen Nov. 18 in Lincoln.

Lincoln Police Sgt. Angela Sands said Justine Miller, 36, was reported missing the next day by family members in Iowa who said she had been staying at the People's City Mission in Lincoln but hadn't returned there Nov. 19.

Sands said investigators have checked with the mission, Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach Center and several other places but have not located her yet.

Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska

Justine Miller

Justine Miller

 Courtesy photo
