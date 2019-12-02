Police: Missing Iowa woman's family says she was last seen in Lincoln

Police are looking for a missing Storm Lake, Iowa, woman last seen Nov. 18 in Lincoln.

Lincoln Police Sgt. Angela Sands said Justine Miller, 36, was reported missing the next day by family members in Iowa who said she had been staying at the People's City Mission in Lincoln but hadn't returned there Nov. 19.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sands said investigators have checked with the mission, Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach Center and several other places but have not located her yet.

Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.