Police: Man with machete who caused disturbance at Walmart arrested
Police: Man with machete who caused disturbance at Walmart arrested

walmart machete

A man with a machete disrupted Christmas Eve shopping at a northeast Lincoln Walmart late Thursday afternoon.

 Courtesy photo

A man with a machete disrupted late-afternoon Christmas Eve shopping at a Walmart in northeast Lincoln before being taken into custody.

According to reports from people inside the store, customers and workers were asked to leave the store at 3400 N. 85th Street at about 5 p.m., after Lincoln Police officers were called to the scene.

They found the suspect and made attempts to calm him as he moved throughout the store, one witness said. After several minutes, he was arrested without incident. 

Lincoln Police Capt. Duane Winkler said the suspect, who was taken into custody on disturbing the peace charges, may have been undergoing a mental health crisis.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7391 or psangimino@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @psangimino

