Police invite public to drop off firearms, pick up gun safety equipment

The Lincoln Police Department is holding a gun amnesty event Saturday to give the public a chance to hand over firearms, no questions asked.

From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., the public can drop off any unwanted firearms and ammunition, legal or illegal. The drop off will take place in the parking lot on the north side of the Center Team Station at 1501 N. 27th St.

Hope LNK will also be at the event to hand out free trigger locks and handgun lock boxes to the public while supplies last, according to LPD.

Firearms should be surrendered unloaded if possible and should be transported in the back seat or trunk of a vehicle in an open bag, box or container. However, anyone who is unsure how to unload their firearm is asked to not attempt to disarm it and tell the person when they arrive at the drop off site that it may be loaded.

Those dropping off firearms are asked to tell the person who comes to their car where the firearm is located in their vehicle and allow them to retrieve it.

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

