 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police invite public to drop off firearms, pick up gun safety equipment
0 comments
editor's pick

Police invite public to drop off firearms, pick up gun safety equipment

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.

The Lincoln Police Department is holding a gun amnesty event Saturday to give the public a chance to hand over firearms, no questions asked. 

From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., the public can drop off any unwanted firearms and ammunition, legal or illegal. The drop off will take place in the parking lot on the north side of the Center Team Station at 1501 N. 27th St.

Hope LNK will also be at the event to hand out free trigger locks and handgun lock boxes to the public while supplies last, according to LPD.

Firearms should be surrendered unloaded if possible and should be transported in the back seat or trunk of a vehicle in an open bag, box or container. However, anyone who is unsure how to unload their firearm is asked to not attempt to disarm it and tell the person when they arrive at the drop off site that it may be loaded.

Those dropping off firearms are asked to tell the person who comes to their car where the firearm is located in their vehicle and allow them to retrieve it.

Apartment fires in central Lincoln early Thursday being investigated as arsons, LFR says
Lincoln man arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault
Lincoln man who shoplifted thousands in electronics, other goods is arrested, police say

LATEST MISSING PERSONS CASES IN NEBRASKA

Police logo 2020

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Houston sees increase in fentanyl-laced drugs

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Luna Stephens is a journalism student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who is originally from Lawrence, Kansas and is passionate about the transformative power of journalism.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News