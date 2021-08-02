Police investigating apparent shooting in Edgewood Center parking lot

Lincoln police are investigating an apparent shooting Monday evening in a parking lot at the Edgewood Shopping Center in southeast Lincoln.

The shooting was reported around 8 p.m. Police have not confirmed any details, but emergency radio traffic indicated that at least one person was taken by ambulance from the scene.

Police cordoned off an area between the Edgewood Cinema and the Target and their initial investigation centered on a black Mercedes.

As of 8:50 p.m., customers were still heading in and out of the neighboring Target. Moviegoers, too, were seen leaving the movie theater at 8:55.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Zach Hammack Education reporter/Night content coordinator Zach Hammack, a 2018 UNL graduate, has always called Lincoln home. He previously worked as a copy editor at the Journal Star and was a reporting intern in 2017. Now, he covers students, teachers and schools as the newspaper’s K-12 reporter. Follow Zach Hammack Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today