Police investigating apparent shooting in Edgewood Center parking lot
Police investigating apparent shooting in Edgewood Center parking lot

Edgewood Theater shooting

Lincoln Police officers are at the Edgewood Shopping Center where there were reports of shots fired on Monday evening.

 ZACH HAMMACK, Journal Star

Lincoln police are investigating an apparent shooting Monday evening in a parking lot at the Edgewood Shopping Center in southeast Lincoln.

The shooting was reported around 8 p.m. Police have not confirmed any details, but emergency radio traffic indicated that at least one person was taken by ambulance from the scene.

Police cordoned off an area between the Edgewood Cinema and the Target and their initial investigation centered on a black Mercedes.

As of 8:50 p.m., customers were still heading in and out of the neighboring Target. Moviegoers, too, were seen leaving the movie theater at 8:55.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

