Police investigating a shooting at Seacrest Field; two Lincoln residents in critical condition

A shooting early Sunday morning in the Seacrest Field parking lot has left two people in critical condition.

Lincoln Police are investigating the shooting, which occurred at about 2:30 a.m.

Police say a 19-year-old man and 24-year-old woman, both from Lincoln, are in critical condition.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the Seacrest Field parking lot at 1000 S. 70th St., where they found the man who had been shot.

They found the second victim, a woman, in the area of 70th and O Streets after she had left the scene in a vehicle. Both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

No suspects have been identified at this point in the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lincoln Police Department 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

News intern

Evelyn Mejia is a news intern and current sophomore at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She covers breaking news and writes feature stories about her community.

