Police ID Crete man killed in construction accident Friday
Police ID Crete man killed in construction accident Friday

Building Accident, 12.20

Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue workers responded to the scene of a fatal construction accident on the top floor of the Que Place garage Friday.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

Lincoln police on Monday identified the man killed in a workplace accident at a downtown construction site Friday as Rocael Lopez-Lopez.

Officer Conan Schafer said the 47-year-old Crete man had been working on the top floor of the Que Place garage shortly after 1:30 p.m. when he climbed a piece of equipment to work on it and it fell. 

The large, steel column form hit his head and trapped him, Schafer said.

He said a co-worker ran to tell a supervisor and someone called 911. A crane had to be used to free Lopez-Lopez, an employee of Hausmann Construction. 

Lied Place Residences is being built next to the garage at 1111 Q St., and the top floor of the garage is being used as a staging area for construction crews working on the project.

The accident is being investigated by Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Hausmann Construction broke ground on the project in September.

When it's complete, Lied Place will have 37 condos on 15 floors, with a restaurant and lobby at street level and four floors of office space. It will be the second-tallest building in Lincoln, next to the Capitol.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Related to this story

