Police asking for help to find woman missing in southeast Lincoln
Police asking for help to find woman missing in southeast Lincoln

Lincoln Police have asked for the public's help in locating an 82-year-old woman suffering from dementia.

Suzanne Taylor was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Friday when she left to take her dog for a walk in the area of 14th to 27th streets between Pine Lake and Old Cheney roads, police said in a news release.

Suzanne Taylor

Taylor was wearing a multicolored long sleeve blouse, slacks and red shoes and wears a necklace with her name and phone number. Taylor's dog returned home without her. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 402-441-6000.

