Police asking for help to find woman missing in southeast Lincoln

Lincoln Police have asked for the public's help in locating an 82-year-old woman suffering from dementia.
Suzanne Taylor was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Friday when she left to take her dog for a walk in the area of 14th to 27th streets between Pine Lake and Old Cheney roads, police said in a news release.
Taylor was wearing a multicolored long sleeve blouse, slacks and red shoes and wears a necklace with her name and phone number. Taylor's dog returned home without her.
Anyone with information is asked to call 402-441-6000.
Todd Henrichs
City editor
After 13 years covering sports for the Journal Star, Todd Henrichs shifted to the news desk in 2011.
