{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police are asking for help in finding 14-year-old Strawberry J. Biggerstaff.

The Lincoln teen left her home near 56th Street and Old Cheney Road at 4 a.m. Wednesday, possibly getting into a light-colored SUV. There are concerns for her safety due to medical issues, Lincoln police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 402-441-6000.

Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
1
1
0

Tags

Load comments