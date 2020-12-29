Plows working to clear Lincoln residential streets under city's new plan

For the first time, Lincoln deployed private contractors to promptly plow residential streets, and the city’s transportation director said it appeared to be going smoothly.

Liz Elliott, director of Lincoln Transportation and Utilities, said 31 contractors from six different companies started plowing the city’s residential streets at 9 a.m. -- while snow was still falling -- and they were expected to finish at least one pass on every street by Tuesday evening.

Elliott said the contractors were going through a learning curve, and things had moved a little slower than hoped for. But the ones she had heard from reported that things were going well.

She said she had received few complaints from residents, “So I think no news is good news, and we hope it continues that way throughout the evening.”

Elliott said the use of the private contractors allowed city crews to concentrate on arterial streets and bus routes, and get plows onto residential streets more quickly.

Historically, road crews would focus on arterial streets and bus routes before moving into residential areas. In many cases, that meant snow was packed down by cars to the point that plows were less effective.