Platte River State Park, which could have been called Wild Turkey or Winding River, celebrates 40 years

The state was building a new park in the hills and hardwood trees above and along the Platte River — midway between Lincoln and Omaha — and it needed a name.

So four decades ago, it asked Nebraskans: What should we call it?

More than 5,300 ideas poured in, submitted from all corners of the state. Oto State Park. Little Falls State Park. Water Falls State Park. Wild Turkey. Winding River. Meandering River. Mahoney, for the Game and Parks Commission’s director at the time. Mallet, for the French brothers who’d explored the area 240 years earlier.

And in Omaha, 9-year-old Lori Coon wrote down her suggestion.

Platte River State Park.

Her family had learned of the contest in Nebraskaland Magazine and mailed in several suggestions.

“I knew it was going to be near the Platte River and I came up with that name,” Coon, now a 50-year-old labor and delivery nurse at CHI Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in Omaha, said recently. “And, of course, my family made fun of me. My parents said, ‘Oh, that's too obvious.’”

But then, a little later, she got a call at school from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Coon wasn’t the only one to use the word Platte; at least half of the submissions had some version of the word in their suggested name, so Coon won in a drawing.

Her prize for picking the park’s new name? Her picture in the newspaper and a week’s stay in the park for her family.

Game and Parks initially spent $5 million, half of it state money, the rest private and federal funds, in opening Platte River State Park. It refurbished cabins that were a part of a pair of former camps and planted 12,000 trees, some of them 20 feet tall. Nearly two dozen prisoners performed much of the labor.

Officials planned to open the park in July 1982, so the state installed signs along Interstate 80, but the opening was delayed because of heavy rains. There were other problems, too. One of the park's horses bucked off an Omaha World-Herald reporter previewing the park; a Journal Star reporter fell, too, when his saddle slipped sideways.

But on Aug. 13, 1982, Platte River State Park opened with 18 cabins, a staff of 80 and not enough parking spaces.

Game and Parks officials had known the park would be popular after all of its cabins and campsites were booked months in advance, even before it opened.

They urged those without lodging reservations to stay away until Labor Day, to prevent overcrowding. It worked that first weekend. A week later, though, they had to turn back 200 cars because there was no place to park them.

Today, on its 40th anniversary, the original 404 acres have grown to 511. The cabin count has nearly tripled, to 50 — including three glamping cabins. The number of parking spots now totals about 600. The park has added a splash pad, rifle and archery range, miles of mountain bike trails.

Last year, Platte River State Park drew nearly 650,000 visitors, making it the fourth most-popular park behind Mahoney, Fort Robinson and Ponca.

But the woman credited with naming the park hasn’t been there for about 20 years. She hopes to change that Aug. 13, when Game and Parks hosts a daylong celebration:

* 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Bison stew cookout, Dutch oven desserts and other food concessions at ballfield. Live classic and country swing music.

* 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Naturalist activities, family campground games, water games for kids at tennis court area.

* 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m.: Presentations at the amphitheater, in this order — Plains Native history; early settlement in Otoe County; past employees honored.

* Guests of all ages can participate in the Platte River Anniversary Quest, a series of activities they must complete — and record on a form — to become eligible for a prize drawing. Forms may be picked up at the park office starting Aug. 12 and submitted complete by 10 a.m. Aug. 14.

For more information, call the park at 402-234-2217.